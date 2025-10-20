Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday, celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel.

In an event organised by Fire & Fury Corps at Rinchen Auditorium, the Lt Governor was joined by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 14 Corps; Major General Praveen Chhabra, General Officer Commanding, 72 Sub Area; Brigadier Umesh Parab and Brigadier Ajay Katoch in celebrating the festival with uniformed services.

Also Read | Prayagraj Horror: Woman Cuts Off Brother-in-Law's Private Parts After He Breaks Up With Her Sister in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

Wishing the jawans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on behalf of the people of Ladakh, the Lt Governor saluted the bravery, dedication and courage of the Indian Army as they serve in hostile conditions, braving extreme cold, to guard the border areas.

He emphasised that while others are busy celebrating festivals like Diwali with their families and friends, the Indian Army, away from their families, maintain a high state of alertness to ensure the safety of the country. He saluted the sacrifices made by the jawans of the Indian Army to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens of the country, some even sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, according to an official release.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan To Exchange Deepawali Greetings (See Pics).

The Lt Governor emphasised that the entire nation remains indebted to the Army jawans for ensuring the safety and security of citizens, allowing them to celebrate Diwali peacefully with their families. He stressed that the Army jawans are like diyas that cannot be extinguished by enemy forces, expressing deep admiration for the bravery and resilience of soldiers.

He paid homage to the Indian Army for their exemplary bravery and courage against enemy forces during the Kargil War in 1999 and for standing firm, undeterred, while guarding the nation at Siachen Glacier- one of the highest battlefields in the world, where the temperature plummets to more than -50 degrees.

The Lt Governor, citing Bhagwan Ram, also known as Maryada Purushottam, for choosing the path of righteousness (dharma) and truth (satya), emphasised that Diwali, which exemplifies victory of good over evil and light over darkness, showcase he celebration of India's unity in diversity.

He reiterated the Government of India and UT Administration's commitment to the welfare of armed forces and ex-servicemen along with their family members. He also urged the people to contribute to nation-building so that India can become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Later, the Ladakh LG interacted with the jawans and shared sweets with them. He wished all the Army personnel a bright and prosperous year ahead filled with peace, happiness, and collective progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)