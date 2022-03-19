Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Ladakh reported five fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department of the Union Territory informed on Saturday.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, no deaths were reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours.

Further, as may as 12 patients have been discharged in last 24 hours who were infected with this virus.

While a total of 452 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 312 sample reports came in from Leh and 132 sample reports came in from Kargil that were found to be negative.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh is 47 of which 45 active cases are in Leh district and 2 active cases in Kargil district. (ANI)

