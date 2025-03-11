New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed that reports of an alleged extradition notice against him are false.

In a post, Modi questioned the credibility of such reports, alleging that they were "fake news."

"What's this so-called extradition notice on me the media keeps falsely claiming? I have been out of India for 15 years, travelling globally to all the countries that India has an extradition treaty with. Would I not know if there was an extradition notice out there firstly? Secondly, would I risk going to such countries? Thirdly, if I went, would not those countries take action?"

Lalit Modi also posted a copy of the Interpol report that in March 2017 had denied India's request for issuing a Red Corner notice against him.

Earlier on Monday, shortly after Vanuatu News outlet Vanuatu Post reported that the Prime Minister of the country, Jotham Napat, had asked the Citizenship Commission to cancel Lalit Modi's citizenship, the former IPL boss cited another news report which said that the commission would await the outcome of the court before making any decision.

Citing VBTC News, Lalit Modi quoted from the report and posted, "The chairman of the Vanuatu Citizenship Commission said his office would wait for the outcome of the court before making a decision on Mr Lalit Modi as a Ni-Vanuatu. Chairman Charles Maniel was speaking following an order issued by Prime Minister Jotham Napat today to the Citizenship Commission to start the process of canceling the passport of Mr Modi following some allegations made by Mr Modi is passing for it in court. Chairman Maniel said that if the court finds that Mr. If Modi is guilty, the commission will start the process of canceling his passport and citizenship as a Ni-Vanuatu. Mr. Lalit Modi is originally from India but bought his Ni-Vanuatu citizenship through the citizenship program of the Vanuatu government."

Lalit Modi also wrote on X, "I too want to know which case is pending and in which exact court and exactly for what." He also posted a picture of himself while on a visit to the island nation.

According to Vanuatu Post, Jotham Napat on Monday asked the Citizenship Commission to cancel Lalit Modi's Vanuatu passport following recent revelations in international media.

"My message must be absolutely clear: As PM, we will not harbour fugitives or criminals. We have zero tolerance for those seeking to use our citizenship to evade justice. If that is your intention, I strongly advise you to look elsewhere", the PM was quoted as saying by Vanuatu Post.

Lalit Modi is currently based in London and had applied to surrender his Indian passport on acquiring Citizenship of Vanuatu. (ANI)

