New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Senior political leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav successfully underwent cataract and retinal surgery at Centre for Sight in New Delhi. The procedure was conducted smoothly, and his condition is stated to be stable. He is comfortable and recovering well following the surgery.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Bharti, shared information about the successful medical procedure on her official social media accounts.

According to details provided by the hospital, the surgery was performed on Saturday under the expert leadership of Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director of the Centre for Sight group of eye hospitals. Dr Sachdev, a Padma Shri awardee, is among India's most respected ophthalmologists and is internationally recognised for his contributions to clinical excellence, innovation and ethical practices in the field of eye care.

The combined cataract and retinal surgery was completed without complications, in accordance with globally accepted medical standards and best practices. Doctors stated that the procedure was planned in advance and carried out using advanced ophthalmic technologies and refined surgical techniques.

Sharing an update on the surgery, Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev said, "Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a planned cataract and retinal procedure, which was completed successfully. With today's advanced ophthalmic technologies and refined surgical techniques, such procedures are safe, precise, and minimally invasive. He has responded well to the treatment and is expected to experience a smooth and speedy recovery, subject to routine post-operative care and follow-ups."

Dr Sachdev further highlighted the progress made in the field of ophthalmology over the past decade. "Advancements in ophthalmology over the past decade have transformed cataract and retinal surgeries into highly precise, bladeless, and largely painless procedures. Using advanced imaging systems, micro-incision techniques, and state-of-the-art surgical platforms, these treatments ensure faster visual rehabilitation with minimal disruption to a patient's daily life. In most cases, including Mr Yadav's, the surgery is performed as a day-care procedure, allowing patients to return home the same day without the need for prolonged hospitalisation," he added.

Following the successful surgery, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. Doctors have advised him to undergo routine post-operative follow-ups to closely monitor the healing process and assess visual outcomes.

Expressing gratitude to the medical team, his daughter Bharti said, "By God's grace, my father's eye surgery was successfully completed at Centre for Sight, New Delhi, under the skilled leadership of Dr. Mahipal Sachdev. I sincerely thank the entire team of doctors and staff for their care and support. I also request all well-wishers to keep him in their prayers and bless him for a speedy recovery."

Centre for Sight is widely regarded as one of India's most trusted and advanced eye care hospital networks. The institution is known for bringing world-class ophthalmic technologies to patients in India while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety, ethical medical practice, and clinical excellence. Its multidisciplinary approach ensures comprehensive evaluation and customised treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs.

Established nearly three decades ago, the Centre for Sight group of Eye Hospitals has grown into a robust national network with 90+ centres across India, supported by a team of over 350 highly experienced ophthalmologists. The hospital group offers comprehensive eye care services across subspecialties, including cataract, retina, refractive surgery, glaucoma, and cornea care.

By combining cutting-edge technology with deep clinical expertise, Centre for Sight continues to deliver outcomes aligned with global benchmarks, reaffirming its position as a leader in modern eye care in India. (ANI)

