New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Bihar and founder president of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the party president for the record 12th time on Wednesday.

Earlier today Lalu filed his nomination papers at the party office in the national capital.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Govt Employee Shot Dead by Wife's Beau in Gandhinagar, Two Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Uday Narayan Choudhary Returning officer of the RJD election said that only Lalu had filed the nomination for the post of the party president and thus was elected unopposed as the party chief.

"Today on 28th September 2022, for the post of National President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) the only nomination for the post was filed by Lalu Prasad. After verification, all the copies of the nomination were found to be correct and valid," he said.

Also Read | World Rabies Day 2022: Vaccination Drive Launched for Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

"Today from 3 to 4 pm, the date and time for withdrawal of nomination papers were fixed during which the only filed nomination paper was not withdrawn. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the only candidate for the post of National President of RJD who is declared elected unopposed," he added.

However, the formal announcement of Lalu Yadav becoming the party president will be made on October 10 during the convention at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav will also be given a certificate of elected President of the party in open session," Choudhary said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav separated from the Janata Dal and formed the Rashtriya Janata Dal on July 5, 1997, in New Delhi and became the party president of RJD. After that, he remained at the top post of the party. During the period of 25 years, Lalu Yadav became the party chief unopposed 12 times.

After the formation of RJD, within 20 days Lalu Yadav had to resign from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar on an allegation of a fodder scam and handed over power to her wife Rabri Devi.

The Bihar politics took an interesting turn again with Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief snapping ties with the BJP and rejoining the RJD and allies of the Opposition in Bihar on August 9 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)