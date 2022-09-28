Gandhinagar, Sep 28: The police in Gandhinagar have cracked the broad daylight murder of a state government employee within 48 hours of the incident with the arrest of two accused persons.

On Monday morning, Kiran Makwana was shot dead in the state capital.

Sharing details of the investigation, Gandhinagar Range IG Abhay Chudasama told the media that one of the accused had an affair with deceased person's wife, Premila, and committed the crime to be with her.

Both the accused Jitendra Patel and Premila are from Gozaria village.

Jitendra, who is also martried, hatched the conspiracy to kill Kiran for which he purchased a country-made pistol from Rajasthan. His aide Jaimin Rawal helped in the commission of crime. Before killing Makwana on Monday, the duo carried had carried out recce for three days and even followed the victim to the state secretariat.

According to an eye witness, at around 10 a.m. on Monday, the bike-borne duo approached Kiran from behind near the Birsa Munda Bhavan before one of them opened fire, killing Makwana on the spot.