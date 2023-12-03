New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inching close to victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the "landslide" win is due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people's trust in the BJP which has made it into a "Lok Ladli Party".

"The landslide victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is a victory of the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the strong public trust towards BJP," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X' in Hindi as the counting of votes for the four state assembly elections are in its final stages.

Singh said that the Prime Minister has formed a real, emotional and deep bond with the people of the country and the party has shown its commitment towards public welfare, development and good governance.

"The way Modiji has formed an authentic, emotional and deep bond with the people of the country and the commitment that BJP has made towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established BJP as a 'Lok Ladli Party' among the people," Rajnath said.

Thanking the organisational skills of BJP national president JP Nadda and the collective efforts of party workers, he said, "The historic victory achieved today is due to the organizational skills of the National President of @BJP4India, Shri @JPNadda and the collective efforts and hard work of crores of party workers. I congratulate Prime Minister Modiji, Party President Naddaji and all the workers for this spectacular victory and express my gratitude to the people of the three states for this mandate and congratulate them."

The BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out.

BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to work for the BJP.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday. (ANI)

