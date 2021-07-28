Uttarkashi (U'khand), Jul 28 (PTI) Landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past few days blocked Gangotri and Yamunotri national highways on Wednesday at a number of points in the district besides around 20 link roads.

The Gangotri national highway was blocked by mounds of landslide rubble at five points, whereas the Yamunotri NH was blocked near Kharadi. Apart from them, about 20 link roads in the district were also blocked, the District Disaster Management Office here said.

A house was partially damaged near Chungi Badethi as a huge quantity of slush broke its ceiling and entered it, trapping two of its occupants inside.

They were later pulled through the window.

The Gangotri highway was blocked at Chinyalisaur, Pipalmandi, Old Dharasu Bazar, Bandarkot and Netala.

Power supply is disrupted in Gangotri Dham, Purola, Mori and Damta areas of Uttarkashi district since Tuesday evening.

