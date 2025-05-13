Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 13 (ANI): The last rites of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who lost his life in the line of duty, were performed in Imphal with state honours on Tuesday.

Chingakham lost his life in the cross-border firing from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10.

Family members and friends of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham on Tuesday paid their last respects to the jawan.

Earlier on May 12, his family members and relatives mourned his demise.

His uncle, Chingakham Surjit Singh, said, "He was 23 years old and loved sports. He joined the BSF in 2021. We are proud of him, and he will always be remembered."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid respects to the BSF Constable during his wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Monday.

Earlier, DG BSF and All Ranks paid Chingakham condolences.

"DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in crossborder fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025," BSF said in a post on X.

Earlier, the last rites of BSF Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz were performed with full honours in his native village of Narayanpur in Saran district, Bihar. Imteyaz lost his life on May 10 following cross-border shelling from Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the family and offered his condolences, honouring the unwavering courage and commitment of the Indian Army.

"We have paid tribute to Bihar's son Mohammad Imtiaz. He was martyred in the security of the country. I also met his son; tomorrow, I will also meet his family. We salute the Indian Army that, like every time, this time also, they have given a befitting reply to Pakistan...," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid a heartfelt tribute to Imtiaz. Recognising his supreme sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced that his family will receive an estimated honorarium from the state government. (ANI)

