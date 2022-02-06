Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday paid tributes to legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar after her demise saying that she was a divine manifestation of music and such a personality is born on this Earth by "God's grace after centuries".

In a self-made video shared on Twitter, Ramdev said, "She was supernatural in herself, accomplished with talent. Such a personality is born on this Earth by the grace of God after centuries. She was a divine manifestation of music. I bow down to Didi with a soulful heart and pay tributes to her. I pray for the salvation of her soul."

Noting that the iconic singer was an "embodiment of music, Sanatan culture and moral life", Ramdev said that she was a wonderful creation of nature and God and was like a blessing.

"Didi Lata was an embodiment of music, Sanatan culture and moral life. I spoke to her numerous times in the past two decades. Whenever I interacted with her, I felt the creation of divine energy. Her life was such. She was a wonderful creation of nature and God and for all of us, she was like a blessing by God. When I take a look at history, I cannot see another person of Lata Didi's personality in the world of art and music. That's why she cannot be compared with anyone," he said paying tributes to the departed soul.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. She passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 8.12 am today.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)

