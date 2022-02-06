Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that all those who listen to her song 'Ae mere watan ke logo' are left teary-eyed.

Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Assembly constituency, Singh said, "When anyone listens to Lata Ji's song 'Ae mere watan ke logo, zara aankh mein bhar lo paani', then it is very natural for them to be teary-eyed. I, on behalf of all, pay tribute to her."

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Procession Begins From Her Prabhukunj Residence Towards Shivaji Park.

The Central Government has also announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

Though having recovered from COVID, the iconic singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at 6.30 pm on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full State honours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)