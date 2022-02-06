Kota (Rajasthan)/New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday condoled the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said her songs have brought people together.

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji. She gave music new heights with her rich and melodious voice. Bridging the linguistic and cultural barriers, her songs brought people together and reached every part of the world," Birla said in his message.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Mob Lynching: 30-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death After Hitting Cyclist in Bhadohi.

"On many occasions, she boosted the morale of our soldiers through her songs and inspired millions of youth to pursue music. Her death is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. Lata Ji and her songs will always remain in our memories. I pray that her pious soul attains the lotus feet of Almighty," he added.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022: Bidding Adieu to Nightingale of India.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Central Government had also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)