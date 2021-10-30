Latur, Oct 30 (PTI) A delegation of BJP leaders from Maharashtra's Latur district met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issue of rejection of the nominations of the party candidates for the polls to the board of directors of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank (DCC).

The delegation comprising former minister and MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, BJP district president and MLC Ramesh Karad, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and others met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday, a BJP functionary said.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the governor and also handed over many important documents related to the bank's election process, he said.

In the memorandum, the BJP alleged that the bank's returning officer and others misused their power to take wrong decisions and made duplicate papers and entries to disqualify the opposition candidates.

"The members of the delegation told the governor that the returning officer illegally rejected the nominations of all the opposition candidates, demanded that cases be filed against the bank officials," he said.

During the scrutiny of nominations on October 20, the poll officials refused to accept no dues certificate that the candidates had got after much difficulty, the party functionary said.

The BJP leaders have accused the Congress of killing the democratic process in the DCC polls by not allowing their nominees to contest.

