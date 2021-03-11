Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the law and order situation in the state is far better than what it was during the previous government's tenure.

Deshmukh's statement came after BJP members shouted slogans and created a ruckus after the home minister announced the transfer of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch, demanding Vaze's suspension and arrest.

"I have presented all the proof to the opposition about the law and order situation in the state. It is far better when compared to the Fadvanis government. The crime graph in the state has come down a lot as compared to the previous government," said Deshmukh.

Maharashtra BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday had alleged that Sachin Vaze, whose name cropped up in Mansukh Hiren death case, had some information and that is why the government was scared and did not want to conduct any probe against him.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also moved a motion of breach of privilege against Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh on Wednesday said that Sachin Vaze would be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case as the Assistant Police Inspector's name had come up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)