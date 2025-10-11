Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP leader Babulal Marandi criticised the government of West Bengal over the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader alleged that law and order in the state has broken down and accused the government of allegedly suppressing the voice of the people.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 8 Members of 2 Families Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents in Jaipur and Sikar Districts, Probe Launched.

"The way the government in Bengal is indulging in thuggery, they do not want to hear any voice against the government. Incidents were happening, but they would suppress that voice. If anyone raises a voice, they attack them. A few days ago, there was an attack on our MP, a public representative, and the government there itself has resorted to thuggery... Law and order there is already in disarray.." said Babulal on the alleged gang rape of a medical student at a private college in Durgapur.

Meanwhile, a second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The victim, a medical student, is from Jaleswar, Odisha. According to the victim's father, a medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretense of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled.

Also Read | Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Accused Stabbed Minor Victim 19 Times in Neck, Chest and Private Parts After Sexual Assault; Gory Details Emerge in Autposy Report.

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter has been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident happened between 8 and 9 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." victim's father told reporters.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of allegedly threatening riots following the SIR exercise.

In a video posted on X, Patra alleged that the Chief Minister Banerjee stated that if SIR is conducted in the eastern state, riots will break out in Bengal and there will be horrifying consequences.

"....Mamata Banerjee said that if SIR is done, riots will break out in Bengal and there will be horrifying consequences...The rioting will be done by you, because it is your government which is in power there, and it is your Police there. Mamata Banerjee you are issuing threats..," said Patra.

The BJP MP alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister warned she would not hesitate to shed blood for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

"For Mamata Banerjee, she would not shy away even if she has to riot and shed blood in Bengal for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This is the warning she gave in Bengal yesterday..." claimed Patra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)