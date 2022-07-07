Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to be vigilant in view of the Kanwar Yatra and festivals like Bakrid and Raksha Bandhan.

Reviewing the law and order situation on Wednesday, Adityanath asked officials to maintain zero tolerance towards mischievous statements and deal strictly with elements trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Schools to Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed to Be Shared with Parents.

Stressing that the spot for sacrifice for Bakrid should be identified in advance, the CM said there should be no sacrifice at disputed places.

According to an official statement, he was apprised of the preparations, action plans and arrangements in view of upcoming festivals.

Also Read | Air Pollution in 10 Cities Above CPCB Limits in Summer 2022: Data.

On Bakrid , there should be an action plan for systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice, he said.

Directing that those issuing mischievous statements should be dealt with strictly, the CM said stern measures should be taken against those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

On Kanwar Yatra, he said devotees should not be harassed. It should be ensured that the sound of music is as per the prescribed standards and only religious songs and hymns are played.

There should be no display of weapons in religious processions and there should not be any incident which hurts the sentiments of people of other religions, he said.

He said the meat should not been sold in the open anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. The heat is strong so arrangements for drinking water should also be made on the way and health posts be set up at various places on the Kanwar Yatra route, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)