New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts.

Those appointed include 12 judicial officers, one advocate and a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a list of the latest set of appointments.

While seven judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court, four were appointed to the Kerala High Court. The Orissa High Court got three new judges in the latest appointments.

P Madhavi Devi, an ITAT member, has been appointed as judge of the Telangana High Court.

