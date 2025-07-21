Amritsar, Jul 21 (PTI) Three bikers rode off after firing several gunshots at an advocate on his way to the district court here on Monday.

Police said the bikers were wearing masks and fired indiscriminately at advocate Lakhwinder Singh, who had left for the court in his car from Jandiala Guru.

The assailants fired ten rounds, three of them hit the lawyer, they said.

Singh was taken to a private hospital in Amritsar.

Dr Avtar Singh of Amandeep Hospital said his condition was critical.

The motive behind the incident is being ascertained.

