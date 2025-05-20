Kochi, May 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Front (LDF) government marked the fourth anniversary of their second term in office on Tuesday with a low-key celebration at Cochin International Airport here.

The event also marked Vijayan's ninth year as chief minister, making him the first in the state to lead a government for two consecutive terms.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held at the airport lounge.

Ministers from LDF coalition parties, including Roshy Augustine, K B Ganesh Kumar, K Krishnankutty, K Rajan and Kadannappally Ramachandran, were present.

Industries Minister P Rajeev, a CPI(M) leader from Ernakulam, also attended.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was absent.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) observed the day as a "Black Day", criticising the government over various issues.

Vijayan, a veteran CPI(M) leader, first became chief minister in May 2016 and was re-elected in 2021.

