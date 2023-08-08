Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) The ruling Left government in Kerala will on Wednesday move a resolution in the assembly urging the Centre to rename the state as 'Keralam'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution in this regard, according to the House agenda for August 9 uploaded on the state assembly's website.

The government wants the state to be renamed as 'Keralam' in the Constitution and all the official records.

