New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention in the arrest of two nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh on allegations of human trafficking and conversion.

The MPs urged the minister to see the attack in the context of a rise in targeted attacks against Christian missionaries and humanitarian workers. They said 834 incidents of violence against Christians were reported in 2024 - averaging nearly 70 incidents per month, up from 733 in 2023.

The signatories included CPI(M)'s John Brittas, V Sivadasan, Amra Ram, R Sachithanantham, K Radhakrishnan, AA Rahim, CPI MPs P Sandosh Kumar, PP Suneer, and Kerala Congress MP Jose K Mani.

The lawmakers called it a matter of "grave injustice," "communal intimidation," and systemic failure that has wounded the conscience of the nation. Thus they sought Shah's immediate intervention in the matter.

"The recent arrest and continued incarceration of two Catholic nuns from Kerala Sr. Vandhana Francis and Sr. Preethi Mary in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is not an isolated incident. It reflects the increasingly hostile climate faced by minority communities and those working selflessly among the most marginalized," the MPs said in the memorandum.

They said the accusations lacked both substance and corroboration and appear to be nothing more than a pretext to harass the nuns, criminalise their humanitarian work, and vilify religious minorities.

"Notably, the women involved have reportedly lodged no complaint and have affirmed that they were travelling voluntarily, were already practicing Christians, and had the consent of their parents. Yet, the police invoked the draconian provisions of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act and Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to justify their arrest," they said.

They said the FIR was allegedly based not on the testimonies of the women involved, but on versions supplied by Bajrang Dal members. They also said bail was denied to the nuns on technical grounds.

"The nuns, despite having no criminal background, not being apprehended in the act of any crime, and with no substantive evidence against them, continue to languish in custody due to procedural limbo and a disturbingly opaque invocation of harsh laws," the MPs said.

"This incident must also be viewed in the broader context of a disturbing rise in targeted violence, intimidation, coercion, and surveillance against Christian missionaries, pastors, and humanitarian workers across India," they said.

LDF MPs quoted data compiled by the United Christian Forum revealing an increased instances of violence against Christians.

They said the trend continues unabated in 2025, with the Violence Monitor Report 2025 by Catholic Connect documenting 378 incidents between January and June -- more than two attacks per day.

"Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the most affected states, with Chhattisgarh alone recording 82 such incidents in the first half of this year," they said.

The lawmakers said the continued incarceration of the two nuns, despite the absence of any credible evidence or just cause, must be brought to an end.

"We request that necessary directions be issued to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied. We also urge the Union Government to unequivocally reaffirm its commitment to constitutional values -- religious freedom, secularism, fraternity, and non-discrimination and to take firm action against those who seek to undermine them through intimidation and falsehood," they said.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

A sessions court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday said it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail applications of the two nuns arrested in the state on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.

