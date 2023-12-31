Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): Leaders from various parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, and VCK paid their floral tributes to the late actor and DMDK president Vijayakanth at his special flowered portrait in Kanchipuram district on Sunday.

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on December 28, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Kanchipuram DMK MLA Ehilarasan and AIADMK former minister and Kanchipuram district secretary V Somasundaram jointly inaugurated Vijayakanth's special flower portrait, which was decorated with flowers at the DMDK district secretary Ekambaram at Pookadai Chatram area of Kanchipuram.

DMDK executives and volunteers from various parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, VCK, and Makkal Needhi Maiam, paid tribute to Vijayakanth by sprinkling flowers.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Vijayakanth's son Shanmuga Pandian took to Instagram stories to thank all the people for paying their last respects to his father and being his supporters.

He wrote, "Thank you all for extending your heartfelt condolences. And to the thousands and lakhs of people who showed up to pay their respects while standing on roads and bridges, your support shows us the kind of legacy our dad has left behind. The kind of life he has lived and the love he has earned. All your support provides solace to our family as we come to terms with this loss. Rest in peace, Dad and our captain."

He posted a photo of his father strolling through the crowd.

Notably, on December 29, thousands of fans and supporters of Vijayakanth poured into the Island Ground and DMDK offices to pay last respects to their beloved Captain Vijayakanth.

Later, the DMDK chief and veteran actor Vijayakanth was laid to rest with full state honours following rituals this evening in the Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kahzgam (DMDK) office at Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and other senior ministers participated in the last rites of Vijayakanth at the DMDK office. A procession was carried from the island grounds to the Koyambedu DMDK Office. People were queued up at Poonamalle Road on both sides and poured their love to Vijayakanth.

Seeing the crowd and love towards Vijayakanth, his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth and his two sons, who were in a procession vehicle, broke down. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Subramanian, Thamo Anbarasan, BJP State President Annamalai, Makkal Needhi Maiyam Chief and Actor Kamal Hassan, Actor Rajinikanth and many others paid their tribute to Vijayakanth in Island Ground, where his mortal remains were kept for homage.

Personalities shared their condolences with Vijayakanth's wife and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, his brother-in-law Sudheesh and his two sons, Vijay Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandiyan.

Supporters stood in a long queue on December 28 early in the morning and paid their respects at Island Ground, Anna Salai, Chennai. Later, Vijayakanth's mortal remains were taken in a procession from Island Ground to the DMDK office.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister M Subramanian, Thangam Thennarasu, Thamo Anbarasan, KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP TR Baalu, Telangana Governor, Pondicherry lieutenant Tamilisai Soundarajan, former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, and former AIADMK Minster Jayakumar participated in the final rights at DMDK Office.

With full state honours, Vijayakanth was laid to rest in their party office. Rituals were also part of Vijayakanth's final rites.

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As Nadigar Sangam's President, President Vijayakanth has helped cinema artists.

Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'. In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats out of 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition party. (ANI)

