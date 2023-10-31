New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that opposition leaders opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre will either face money laundering charges or will be sent to jail ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been given work to politically finish the leaders from the opposition parties.

"Whoever are their (BJP) opponents, on those leaders (either) they (the government) will impose a charge of money laundering or lock them up ahead of the elections. We were hearing in the Supreme Court that there is no evidence against Manish Sisodia. His bail plea was rejected. A West Bengal minister was also arrested. Be it Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), or Shiv Sena, there have been false cases against all the prominent leaders. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been given work to politically finish these people," Raut said.

The prominent leader from the opposition bloc was reacting to the ED summon, issued to Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of AAP, an ally of the INDIA bloc.

"Arvind Kejriwal gets summoned, but are all the people in the BJP innocent? If Kejriwal comes to your party, then he will become Harishchandra," Raut added.

Earlier on Monday, ED summoned Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The order was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

However, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.

The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crore, which is tentatively established. (ANI)

