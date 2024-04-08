West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for West Tripura parliamentary constituency Biplab Kumar Deb has launched a scathing attack on the Left-Congress combine and alleged that the Left Front doesn't have a clear stand on the political understanding with the Congress.

According to Deb, in different states, the manifestation of the political understanding is different.

"In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI General Secretary D Raja's wife in Wayanad. In Tripura, the whole CPIM machinery under Jitendra Choudhury is working overnight to ensure victory of Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha. Leaders like Manik Sarkar who are highly regarded for their clean image and unadulterated association with the Left ideology must come out clean and tell people the real truth," Deb said in an election rally at Khayerpur located in West Tripura district on Sunday

Deb also claimed that Manik Sarkar has finally participated in the election campaign after being away from the limelight for a long period of time.

"I have been saying that he hasn't approved the pre-poll understanding between Congress and CPIM. As I laid the matter in public platforms, he had no other option, but to attend rallies in favour of the Congress candidate against his will," Deb said.

The sitting Rajya Sabha MP also took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhury and alleged that under his leadership, the CPIM would hit a new record of electoral routs.

"I want to tell Manik Da (Sarkar), please be cautious, so far I can see the future of CPIM in Tripura, it looks quite bleak. Even the CPIM state headquarters at Melarmath might get sold in the days to come," claimed Deb.

Tripura is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency goes to poll on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

