Nagpur, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his inaugural election rally in Maharashtra at Chandrapur here on Monday evening. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also launch his poll campaign for Maharashtra with three back-to-back poll rallies in Wardha, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagpur Lok Sabha seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MPs.

The PM will canvass for the NDA-MahaYuti-BJP nominee, state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar who has been fielded from Chandrapur -- the sole seat which had withstood the BJP wave of 2019 and elected a Congressman, (the late) Suresh N. Dhanorkar. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra To Campaign for General Polls Today.

The prime contest will be between Mungantiwar who is pitted against Dhanorkar’s widow, Pratibha S. Dhanorkar, a sitting MLA from Warora. CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Nagpur for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is making a bid for a hat-trick in the ‘orange city’ against Congress’ Vikas Thakre. The Congress candidate is being supported by Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The UP Chief Minister will also campaign for Wardha sitting MP Ramdas Tadas also bidding for a hat-trick and pitted against the Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s nominee Amar Kale. PM Modi in MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Jabalpur, People Gather in Large Numbers to Witness Event (Watch Videos).

CM Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in Bhandara-Gondiya for the sitting BJP MP Sunil B. Mendhe, who is trying his luck for a repeat performance and is locking horns with Congress’ Prashant Y. Padole and VBA’s Sanjay G. Kewat.

