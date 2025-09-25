Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa passed away at 94, leaving behind a legacy of profound literary contributions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remembered Bhyrappa's remarkable journey, noting he hailed from a small village and authored over 25 novels, not poems, that were translated into multiple languages, enriching Kannada literature

The CM announced that the state government will build a memorial in Mysuru to honour Bhyrappa's legacy, reflecting Bhyrappa's impact on the state's literary landscape.

"SL Bhyrappa has written over 25 poems. His poetry was translated into 40 languages. He has won many accolades. He was born in a small village. In the field of literature, he has earned numerous recognitions and made significant contributions. Though I couldn't read all of his works, I have managed to read a few. He has left us today. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and followers. The government has decided to build his memorial in Mysuru," he said.

Bhyrappa's notable works include Vamshavriksha, Parva, Daatu, and Mandara, exploring themes of morality, philosophy, and social change. He received prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan (2023), Padma Shri (2016), Saraswati Samman (2010), and Sahitya Akademi Award (1975).

Siddaramaiah emphasised that literature should remain apolitical and praised Bhyrappa's work, expressing regret that he had not received the Jnanpith Award.

"Literature is a form of art that should never be politicised; opinions might vary, but that doesn't mean I don't follow their work. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, Karnataka Rajyotsava, and many other prestigious accolades. I believe he deserved all this. He also deserves the Jnanapith award for his dedication to the State through literature," he added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the passing of eminent Kannada author and thinker SL Bhyrappa, describing him as a towering stalwart who stirred the nation's conscience and delved deep into the soul of India.

The popular novelist and philosopher Bhyrappa (94) died on Wednesday at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The PM remarked that Bhyrappa's contributions to Indian literature, particularly in the Kannada language, have left an indelible mark on the nation's intellectual and cultural landscape. His fearless engagement with history, philosophy, and social issues earned him admiration across generations and geographies, as per an official statement from the PM's office.

"In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

