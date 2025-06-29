Leh/Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) Fifty-two villages along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) have been declared reserved by the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh to enable residents of these identified areas to avail reservation benefits in recruitment and other sectors, a notification issued on Sunday said.

The Ladakh administration has achieved yet another milestone with the issuance of an official notification declaring specific areas as adjoining the Actual Line of Control under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir reservation Act, 2004, as amended by the Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

As per the notification, this includes 18 revenue villages in Leh district situated along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC), and 34 revenue villages in Kargil district situated along the LoC.

This declaration will enable residents of these identified areas to avail reservation benefits as specified in the amended Ladakh Reservation Rules, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Sack, Dumped in Garbage Truck Near Channammanakere Skating Ground; Murder, Possible Sexual Assault Under Investigation.

The declaration follows a structured process initiated by the administration through a one-member Commission under the chairmanship of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, a former judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Commission was tasked with identifying areas, villages and hamlets adjoining the ALC in Ladakh for reservation benefits under the Act, the spokesperson said.

The Commission submitted its final report to the administration in December 2024.

An internal committee constituted to examine the Commission's findings reviewed and recommended acceptance of the identified areas listed in the schedule to the report, he said.

Based on these recommendations, the administration has officially accepted and declared the areas, villages and hamlets listed in the report as areas along the ALC for the purpose of reservation under the Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)