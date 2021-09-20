Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), Sep 20 (PTI) The body of an eight-year-old girl killed by a leopard in a village here was found on Monday morning, officials said.

The animal grabbed the girl in Bajeti village on Sunday night, they said.

The body was found behind a bush near her home, Pithoragarh DFO Vinay Bhargava said.

"Our teams are looking for the leopard. A cage has also been installed in the village to trap the big cat," he said.

