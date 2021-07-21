Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday seized a leopard skin and arrested a poacher in Boudh district.

On the basis of reliable information about a deal of sale of leopard skin by wildlife criminals, the STF team conducted a raid near village Kapasira in Manmunda in the Boudh district and apprehended the poacher, Hara Rana, who belongs to village Ghuchingi, according to a press release by STF Crime Branch, Odisha Police.

The STF also recovered one country-made SBML gun, 12 big sizes Sisa ball ammunition, 17 Sisa, 25 small empty cases, two plastic containers containing black gun powder, and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The STF has registered a case against the poacher under the Indian Penal Code, The Arms Act,1959, Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, according to the release.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Deharadun for chemical examination and further investigation is underway.

During the last year, a special drive against wildlife criminals and poachers has been launched. The STF has seized as many as 15 Leopard skins, nine elephant Tusks, two deerskin, three live pangolins, and 10 kilograms of pangolin scales and arrested 28 wildlife criminals. (ANI)

