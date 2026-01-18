Karimnagar, January 18: Karimnagar police on Wednesday arrested a business couple for allegedly running a honey trap racket through social media, targeting over 100 men and extorting lakhs of rupees by secretly recording intimate videos. The accused, a 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife from Mancherial district, had been living in Karimnagar for the past few years.

According to police, the couple fell into financial trouble after suffering heavy losses in their marble and interior decoration business and struggled to pay home loan EMIs. To overcome the crisis, they allegedly began posting attractive and explicit content of the woman on social media platforms to lure victims, mainly businessmen and young men. Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested in Pathanamthitta for Honeytrap Assault on Youths.

Explaining the honey trap modus operandi, Circle Inspector Niranjan Reddy said once a victim was contacted, the woman would invite him to their apartment. During private moments, the husband would secretly record videos using a hidden camera. The couple later blackmailed the victims, threatening to send the videos to family members or upload them online. Mathura Honey Trap Case: Woman Lures Ex-Boyfriend to Hotel, Demands INR 7 Lakh After Recording Sexual Acts With Spy Camera; Arrested.

In one major case, a lorry businessman from Karimnagar reportedly paid around INR 13 lakh to avoid exposure. The couple later demanded an additional INR 5 lakh, prompting the distressed victim to approach police with his family’s support.

Police said the accused ran the honey trap scam for nearly four years and amassed at least INR 60 lakh, which was used to purchase a flat and a car. Both assets have been seized. The couple has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police have urged the public to remain cautious while interacting with strangers on social media and encouraged honey trap victims to come forward without fear.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

