Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) Two leopard skins were seized in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Saturday and one person was arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a place near Kuanria Dam in the Dasapalla police station area was raided and the leopard skins were seized, they said.

One person was arrested, and a case was filed under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act, police said.

