Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) A leopard and two hyenas were found dead at Saap ki Nangli village in Gurgaon district's Sohna, police said on Tuesday, adding that the animals did not bear any injury mark.

The animal carcasses were spotted by local villagers on Tuesday after which they informed police, an official at the Sohna (City) police station told PTI over the phone.

The bodies appeared to be a few days old.

The animals bore no injury mark and autopsy by wildlife officials will reveal the cause of their death,” he said, adding the leopard and the hyenas were found lying at some distance from each other.

He said police informed the wildlife officials and the Forest Department after the villagers alerted them about the incident.

