Bhopal, Sep 7 (PTI) Lease-holders of minor mineral mines in Madhya Pradesh will have to provide 75 per cent jobs to local people, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He also said the BJP government might consider setting up a separate security force for the protection of mineral resources.

Also Read | Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case.

"Lease-holders of minor mineral mines will have to provide 75 per cent employment to natives of the state," the MP CM is quoted as saying at a meeting of mining department by an official of the Public Relations department.

Chouhan also said online system should be strengthened by making all mineral-related procedures transparent.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

"We will have to make every effort to get 100 per cent royalty of the extracted mineral. The state government may also consider creating a separate force for the protection and management of mineral resources," the CM told the officials.

He said illegal sand mining in the state "should be brought under legal process".

Last month, Chouhan had announced that necessary legal provisions will be made to ensure that only local people get jobs in the state government.

"Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)