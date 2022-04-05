Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore, said the J-K police on Monday.

The terrorist was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and political leaders by his handlers sitting across the border, the police informed.

"During the search, the security forces noticed suspicious movement of one individual. Eventually, the individual was apprehended with arms and ammunition," said the police in its statement.

The terrorist was identified as Md Iqbal Khan who hailed from Budgam.

"On preliminary questioning, the individual revealed his identity as Md Iqbal Khan R/o Jagu kharen, Beerwah, Budgam. Upon a thorough search one Chinese Pistol, one magazine and five 9mm rounds were recovered from him," the police said.

"The apprehension of LeT terrorist averted a major incident in North Kashmir. He was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and Political leaders by his handlers sitting across the border. This individual was previously apprehended on stone-pelting and militancy-related charges," the statement added. (ANI)

