Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 8 (ANI): Security forces arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist during a search operation in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Anantnag police on Monday.

The security forces also recovered one pistol and seven rounds from his possession.

The terrorist has been identified as Hafiz Abdulla Malik resident of Ganjipora and he was active since September 25 this year, the police said.

"Based on specific information, a search operation was launched at Wahadan area of Aishmuqam by joint forces of Police and army's 3RR during wee hours," informed the police.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, he led search parties to Katsu Forest where security forces recovered an AK-47, 02 magazine along with 40 rounds from the spot, the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

