Bengaluru, November 8: A 46-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife in Karnatak’s Bengaluru Rural district on Saturday. The incident took place in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala at around 10 pm. The deceased has been identified as Swamy Raj. The accused reportedly killed her husband over sexual misconduct. After committing, the woman surrendered before the police. Karnataka: Wife, Kids Arrested for Murdering Husband Over Love Affair in Shivamogga.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the couple had a fight on Saturday after Raj allegedly forced the accused to get involved in wide-swapping with one of his relatives. The accused told the police that for the past few days, the victim was pressurizing her to indulge in wife-swapping. On Saturday night, the accused hit Raj with an iron rod when he was sleeping. Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Giving Excessive Sleeping Pills, Takes Help of 25-Year-Old Lover.

The accused was Raj’s second wife, and the couple married 10 years ago. However, the victim’s first wife alleged that the victim and the accused used to quarrel over a property dispute. She also filed a police complaint against the accused. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Cops are probing all the angles in the case. The victim was a realtor.

In another incident last month, a woman killed her husband on the direction of her lover in Mysuru. The incident took place on October 9. As per reports, the woman named Uma killed her husband by squeezing his testicles after sedating him. The police arrested Uma and his lover Avinash.

