Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a godown near Rathgiri Hotel in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

The blaze erupted around 7 pm at Samna Parivar Khadakpada in Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg in Goregaon (East).

The fire was classified as a level-3 fire.

A total of 12 fire engines and 8 tankers were used to bring the fire under control.

"Efforts are underway by the fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported yet," Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu told reporters last night. (ANI)

