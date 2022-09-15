Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has agreed its demand to declare the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23 as a public holiday in the Union Territory.

"The Lieutenant Governor has announced holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh," senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

He said a joint delegation met Sinha to press for the long pending demand of the people to declare holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their aspiration and feelings have been addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and LG Manoj Sinha ji. They gave approval to the demand," Rana said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Falls Out of Auto-Rickshaw Resisting Mobile Snatcher, Suffers Injuries.

He said a notification in this regard will be issued before September 23.

Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh said the demand raised by Dogras for the past 72 years has been addressed.

"It is a tribute to Maharaja who did accession of J-K with India and was a great reformer and a visionary king," he said.

Earlier, Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh, had endorsed the demand of the locals to declare September 23 a public holiday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)