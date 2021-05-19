Jammu, May 19 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas amid the COVID-19 second wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the Union Territory.

He also approved Rs 1 lakh from the district capex budget for the creation of facilities in schools, community halls and panchayat ghars in consultation with the nearest health centre and panchayat representatives.

In a series of tweets, Sinha directed the deputy commissioners and health department to ensure a COVID care centre in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir as many households may not have the option for isolation of COVID positive patients.

“Each Centre to have one oxygen-supported bed for immediate patient care. Rs 1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives,” Sinha said in the tweets.

The centres would be equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to the nearest health centre. People needing isolation would be identified by the panchayats and concerned medical staff besides ASHA workers, Sinha said.

“Mobile testing vans to be utilised to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals,” Sinha tweeted.

He said ambulance services in rural areas have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to COVID-dedicated hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)