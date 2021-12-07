Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited a border outpost (BoP) and a hamlet along the International Border (IB) in Samba and was briefed about the security situation and area domination exercise by the BSF, officials said.

Sinha visited the BoP at Chamliyal and was received by BSF IG of Jammu frontier D K Boora and DIG Surjeet Singh, they said.

The top BSF officials briefed him about the security scenario and the area domination exercise by the BSF. Sinha also witnessed a display of weaponry at the BoP.

He interacted with BSF troops and praised them for their extraordinary service and hard work, they said.

During his visit to Channi Fatwal village along with other civil dignitaries, the lieutenant governor interacted with the residents to know about their problems.

He offered a 'chadar' at the shrine of Baba Chamliyal.

People of all faiths pay obeisance at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, a saint popularly known as Baba Chamliyal. Till 1971, Pakistani nationals were allowed to come to the Indian side of the border to pay obeisance at the shrine.

