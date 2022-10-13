New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took note of the difficulties faced by the traders and assured to upgrade the amenities, facilitate smooth conduct of trade and make shopping a pleasing experience in the Chandni Chowk market of the national capital.

Saxena visited this "heritage market" on Wednesday and interacted with the traders' associations, Resident welfare associations (RWA) and the visitors here

According to an official statement, LG Saxena interacted with the representatives of more than a dozen Market Traders Association, labourers' association, RWAs and several other local traders as they informed him about several restrictions and problems that have not only affected their daily business but have also caused hardships to a large number of people, particularly the elderly, women and children, residing in the area.

Seeking the LG's intervention for the removal of "overhanging electrical wires" that have often resulted in fire incidents in the area.

The LG was also informed that apart from over 60 Katras that attract lakhs of people daily, nearly 60,000 people also reside in the "narrow by-lanes of Chandni Chowk" and the massive congestion often leads to fire and medical emergencies.

To deal with any such emergency, the LG assured that fire tenders and ambulances will be deployed in and around the Chandni Chowk area "very soon".

LG Saxena said that an exercise to identify fire-prone locations and the process of deployment of fire tenders and ambulances in the national Capital is being undertaken by the Fire Department. The initiative will be started from Chandni Chowk before Diwali, he said.

He then took a round of the Chandni Chowk market from the iconic Town Hall to Katra Neel and back to the Red Fort, where he interacted with several local traders and visitors of the market.

Meanwhile, he also visited the historic 'Ghalib Ki Haveli' in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran, where the LG instructed officials to identify and develop one Katra as a Pilot and later replicate the model to other Katras and markets in Chandni Chowk.

The redevelopment of the Katra envisages facade improvement, removing overhanging electric wires, repair of footpaths, drainage, and repair and maintenance of street lights among others. (ANI)

