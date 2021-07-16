Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the much-awaited 1.18-kilometre-long Peerkho-Mahamaya section of the Jammu ropeway.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the complete operationalisation of the ropeway would give a further boost to the tourism sector in the union territory, besides giving a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region.

“Jammu ropeway will be a major tourist attraction in the region. It will instill new enthusiasm in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir and add to aesthetics of Jammu city,” Sinha said.

With the throwing open of Peerkho-Mahamaya section of the ropeway to the public, the religious tourism circuit connecting three major temples of Jammu city -- Peerkho, Mahamaya, and Bahu -- has also been completed. It will provide a lifetime experience to the tourists, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the periodic inspection of the ropeway and maintain the highest safety standards and professionalism, besides keeping in view the ecology factor.

He also directed the officers concerned to complete the pending auxiliary works immediately for easy access of tourists and make them operational at the earliest.

The Jammu Ropeway project offers a host of facilities including restaurant, walkways, lawns, public utilities, parking space, and other recreational facilities for the people.

