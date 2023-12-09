Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday compared the crores of rupees recovered during Income Tax raids from premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu as a "library of money".

He also dared the grand old party to come clean on the recovered money.

Also Read | Marital Rape Not an 'Offence' if Wife Is 18 or Above, Says Allahabad High Court.

The seizure of "unaccounted" cash after the income-tax department raided an Odisha-based distillery group and entities linked to it is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said on Saturday. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, officials said.

Addressing a press conference here, Kalita said, "We had seen library of books. But we had never seen a library of money."

Also Read | India's GDP Growth Is Reflection of Transformative Reforms of Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He claimed that the recovery of crores of rupees from a Congress leader's premises proves how the party looted the nation over the years.

"The Congress must come clean on the source of the money," the state BJP chief said.

He added that other Congress MPs should also be brought under the ambit of this investigation.

Kalita claimed that the Congress was collecting this money to "buy MLAs, MPs and the general public".

"The people will give a befitting reply to the corrupt Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. And Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third term," he asserted.

He said such a "library of money" might also be unearthed in the residence of Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah also as "he also gets share of this money".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)