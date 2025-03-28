New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) LIC on Friday said its branches will be open during the weekend and even on Monday, which is a holiday on account of Eid in many parts of the country, to facilitate policyholders to deposit their premium.

The offices of LIC under jurisdiction of zones and divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on March 29, March 30 and March 31 in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders, the insurer said in a statement.

This is as per the advisory issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) dated March 12, 2025, it said.

