India News | Lifeline in Snow: Indian Army Rescues 29 Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], January 31 (ANI): The tranquil, snow-laden landscapes of North Sikkim turned perilous last week when a group of 29 tourists found themselves stranded amid extreme weather conditions. What began as a breathtaking journey through the high-altitude stretch between Shivmandir and Zero Point rapidly escalated into a life-threatening ordeal as nature unleashed its fury.

According to an official release, on the intervening night of January 27-28, severe weather gripped the region. Gale-force winds and relentless snowfall engulfed the narrow mountain roads, rendering civilian vehicles immobile. Several vehicles were buried under heavy snow, while others suffered mechanical failures due to sub-zero temperatures.

Also Read | West Bengal: YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Served Beef Instead of Goat Meat in Kolkata; Olypub Restaurant Employee Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The stranded group included young children and senior citizens, compounding the gravity of the situation. As temperatures plunged well below freezing, the thin mountain air led to dangerously low oxygen levels, causing multiple tourists to experience acute mountain sickness and respiratory distress.

Recognising the escalating danger, the Indian Army launched a swift humanitarian rescue operation despite treacherous white-out conditions. Army personnel navigated snowbound routes through the night to locate the stranded tourists scattered along the valley, a release stated.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for 28,740 Branch Postmaster and Other Posts Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Salary and Timeline Here.

Braving the extreme weather, the rescue teams evacuated the tourists from their frozen vehicles and safely transported them to the Shivmandir Army camp. For many, the intervention came at a critical moment, as prolonged exposure to the harsh environment posed serious health risks.

Upon arrival at the camp, the Army initiated comprehensive relief measures. Medical teams immediately attended to those suffering from altitude-related ailments, administering supplemental oxygen and continuous monitoring.

As per a release, to protect the group from the biting cold, soldiers provided extreme cold-weather clothing, sleeping bags, heaters, and ensured a steady supply of hot meals, refreshments, and warm water. The camp was transformed into a safe haven, offering warmth and reassurance to all, from the youngest children to the elderly.

After spending the night under constant medical and logistical care, the tourists were served a hot breakfast the following morning. Once weather conditions and road access improved, the Indian Army deployed specialised vehicles to transport the entire group safely back to their hotels in Lachung.

Deeply moved by the experience, the tourists expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army, praising the soldiers' courage, professionalism, and compassion. Many acknowledged that the timely intervention prevented a potential tragedy, turning a moment of despair into a powerful example of service, resilience, and humanity in the face of nature's extremes, a release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)