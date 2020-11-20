Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh while the western parts of the state remained dry, the meteorological department said on Friday.

It said there was no significant change in day temperatures across the state.

The lowest temperature of 8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Muzaffarnagar.

The MeT office predicted shallow to moderate fog on Saturday morning.

