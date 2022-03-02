New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy sky as the day progresses and light rain at night, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD), rainfall is likely in west Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and parts of west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, it said.

A fresh WD is very likely to influence northwest India from March 5, the weather office said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

