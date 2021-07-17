Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) There was light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan since Saturday morning, and more are predicted at isolated places in the state in the next two days.

Girwa (Udaipur), Narayana (Jaipur) and Bikaner recorded 2 cm rainfall each, while a few more places recorded 1 cm or less since Friday.

Tonk, Dholpur, Bikaner and Churu received 7 mm, 5.5 mm, 3.2 mm and 1.7 mm rainfall since Saturday morning, the weather office said.

Pali was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dholpur and Ganganagar at 42.2 degrees Celsius each.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state during the next 48 hours.

