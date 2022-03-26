Visual of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana inaugurating 'Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Friday inaugurated the 'Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event in New Delhi.

A projection mapping show 'Matrubhumi' was showcased for the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' event in the national capital on Friday.

'Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' began on March 25 and will go on until April 3, 2022, at the country's iconic 17th- century monument in New Delhi, Red Fort.

A joint collaboration with the Ministry of Culture celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 10-day event will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India's rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more. (ANI)

