Ballia (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A woman was killed on Saturday after being struck by lightning while sowing paddy in her field, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pakhri village under Pakhri police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Ballia Durga Prasad Tiwari said, "Kaushali (44) and Mansha (38) were sowing paddy in their field on Saturday evening when they were hit by lightning. Kaushali died on the spot while Mansha suffered serious injuries."

Mansha has been admitted to hospital for medical care, the officer said.

